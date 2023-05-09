Bartec Releases New Software for TPMS Battery Condition Tester

Bartec has announced a new software release for the Tech550Pro, the TECH600Pro and the TechRITEPro, which allows the technician to test the battery status of TPMS sensors on a vehicle. Generally, Bartec tools are used to identify which wheel position generated a fault condition. However, with the latest software, Bartec said the technician can test the condition of the TPMS sensors in other wheel positions at once.

The latest software release version 65.1 is now available for download on the Tech300Pro, Tech500 and Tech400Pro tools, software version 5.1 for the Tech550Pro, the Tech600Pro, and the TechRITEpro and version 9.2 for the TPMS Desktop.

“Bartec produces a minimum of four tool updates annually,” said Matthew Hitchcock, Bartec product manager. “We are continually adding coverage for the most popular aftermarket sensors–that means more Rite-Sensor coverage, EZ-Sensor coverage, REDI-sensor coverage and Huf Intellisens coverage for our range of TPMS tools.”