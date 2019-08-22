Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Launch Blended Ignition Coil Program

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have launched an OE Engine Management Cataloging Program to streamline the process of finding actual OE parts, simplifying the ignition coil selection process.

It is the fourth blended program the Alliance has launched, beginning with an oxygen sensor program in 2013. To launch the program, the Alliance partnered with the four largest global OE Ignition Coil suppliers: Bosch, Delphi, Denso and Hitachi.

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s new cataloging program ensures the vehicle’s ignition system will be restored to “like new” or “better than new” status, the company says.

The new catalog covers more than 278 million vehicles in operations with OE, OES, or OE specification ignition coils. The Alliance’s other programs include oxygen sensors (launched in 2013 in partnership with Bosch, Denso, and NTK); fuel pumps (kicked off in 2014 with Bosch, Denso, and Delphi); and spark plugs (announced in 2017 in collaboration with Bosch, Denso, and NGK Spark Plugs).

This program is exclusive to Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.