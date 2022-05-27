AAPEX 2022 Hosts Auto Value And Bumper to Bumper

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc . and over 4,000 automotive professionals from Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper will attend AAPEX 2022 for face-to-face meetings with supplier channel partners to discuss products, service techniques and the future of the industry.

AAPEX will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

This year will mark the Alliance’s third return to AAPEX, having hosted its Jackpot Conventions in Las Vegas in 2018 and 2015. The group officially will kick off their visit to AAPEX on Wednesday morning with a festive march from The Mirage Hotel and Casino to The Venetian Expo, crossing Las Vegas Boulevard along the way.