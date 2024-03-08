Atturo launches ‘Atturo is the Answer’ TV commercial campaign

Atturo Tires recently launched its national television commercial campaign, which marks Atturo’s fourth series of national TV commercials. The theme of the new campaign is, “Atturo is the Answer.” The company said the heart of the campaign introduces the character Atturo Andy, a tire salesperson whose expertise in Atturo’s lineup makes him the go-to for tire advice.

Scheduled to run across the nation, the first episode of this series will debut during the first three weeks of March. Viewers can catch these commercials on a variety of cable channels, including ESPN, Fox Sports, Fox News, REELZ – On Patrol Live, TBS, TNT, Motor Trend, Mav TV, Big Ten Network and the NFL Network. Additional placements will include streaming and online channels, Atturo said.

Atturo said more TV commercials and content slated for release this year. Current placements already include national billboard ads, print, digital, streaming video and email campaigns.