Atturo Tires Secures Second-in-Class Finish

Atturo Tires, in partnership with Crossland Offroad Racing, achieved a second-in-class finish in the 4400 class at the Vegas to Reno race in Nevada. This 520-mile desert race is the longest offroad race in the United States and Crossland achieved the podium finish utilizing Atturo’s flagship Trail Blade BOSS: Green Label competition compound tires in the 40×13.50R17 size.

With the support of Atturo Tires, Crossland achieved a second-place finish in the longest desert race in the United States. Crossland plans to continue his desert racing success at the 2023 Baja 400 in Mexico, Sept 13-17.

Fresh off a series championship in Nor-Cal Rock Racing, Atturo Tire said it can now add Best in the Desert to its pedigree of success in offroad racing, including, Ultra4, Lucas Oil Offroad Racing and SCORE.