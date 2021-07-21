Atturo Tire Joins ‘Woodward Dream Cruise’ as Gold Sponsor

Atturo Tire has joined the 2021 Woodward Dream Cruise in Michigan as a Gold Level Sponsor. The Woodward Dream Cruise, an automobile cruise, is held on the third Saturday in August. The company says the cruise is now in its 26th year. According to the company, the cruise runs along Woodward Avenue and is comprised of seven cities spanning a 16-mile route. More than 1.4 million people and 45,000 classic cars and hot rods attend annually.

In addition to sponsoring the cruise, Atturo Tire says it will have several representatives, vehicles, as well as its display trailer on-site in the Belle Tire parking lot located at 13 Mile and Woodward. The company says its representatives will be available to answer questions and help cruisers find the right Atturo Tire for their ride.

This will be Atturo’s inaugural year attending and sponsoring the Woodward Dream Cruise.