Connect with us

News

Atturo Tire Joins ‘Woodward Dream Cruise’ as Gold Sponsor

Tire Review Staff

on

Atturo Tire has joined the 2021 Woodward Dream Cruise in Michigan as a Gold Level Sponsor. The Woodward Dream Cruise, an automobile cruise, is held on the third Saturday in August. The company says the cruise is now in its 26th year. According to the company, the cruise runs along Woodward Avenue and is comprised of seven cities spanning a 16-mile route. More than 1.4 million people and 45,000 classic cars and hot rods attend annually.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In addition to sponsoring the cruise, Atturo Tire says it will have several representatives, vehicles, as well as its display trailer on-site in the Belle Tire parking lot located at 13 Mile and Woodward. The company says its representatives will be available to answer questions and help cruisers find the right Atturo Tire for their ride.

This will be Atturo’s inaugural year attending and sponsoring the Woodward Dream Cruise.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Take our Survey on Shop Management & Customer Service

News: Sun Auto Tire & Service Launches Charitable Program

People: Sara Correa Named Chief Marketing Officer for Bridgestone

News: Best-One of Indy to Acquire Riley Park Tire Service

Advertisement

on

Atturo Tire Joins 'Woodward Dream Cruise' as Gold Sponsor

on

Bridgestone Custom Designs Tires for Lamborghini Huracán STO

on

TIA Announces Slate for 2021 - 2022 Board of Directors

on

Nokian Tyres Changes to 24/7 Production at Dayton Factory
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

News: TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month

Business Operations: Online Reputation Management

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g & Friends, Ep. 1: Mario Andretti

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Shandong Linglong Rubber Co.

Shandong Linglong Rubber Co.
Contact: Merry WangPhone: +86-535-824-2696Fax: +86-535-822-9244
1484 Medina Rd., Ste. 18, Medina OH 44256
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mass-Right-to-repair Mass-Right-to-repair

News

Biden Executive Order Addresses Right to Repair
Tire-Discounters-hq-outside Tire-Discounters-hq-outside

News

Tire Discounters Celebrates Opening of New Cincinnati HQ
Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation

News

Duties on PLT Imports from Thailand, Taiwan, S. Korea Stay
Yokohama-Tire's-Stan-Chandgie-and-Heather-Adelman Yokohama-Tire's-Stan-Chandgie-and-Heather-Adelman

People

Yokohama Tire Promotes Two Executives
Connect
Tire Review Magazine