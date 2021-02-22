Atturo Tire Adds New U.S. Distribution Centers

Atturo Tire has opened two new distribution facilities: one in Danville, VA, and one in Coppell, TX.

These new facilities complement existing locations of Waukegan, IL, and Rancho Cucamonga, CA. The new locations help to provide additional storage capacity for Atturo’s growing product range, the company says.

The Virginia warehouse started operations in January. Atturo will begin shipments from Dallas by the end of February. With the addition of new tread patterns and more than 40 new part numbers over the past year, the company says the need for additional storage space has increased.

“With the addition of Texas and Virginia, and our facilities in Illinois and California, Atturo can reach anywhere in the continental U.S. within two to three business days,” says Karl Becker, Atturo’s general manager.