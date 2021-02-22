Connect with us
Atturo-Tire

News

Atturo Tire Adds New U.S. Distribution Centers

The Virginia warehouse started operations in January. Atturo will begin shipments from Dallas by the end of February.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Atturo Tire has opened two new distribution facilities: one in Danville, VA, and one in Coppell, TX.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

These new facilities complement existing locations of Waukegan, IL, and Rancho Cucamonga, CA. The new locations help to provide additional storage capacity for Atturo’s growing product range, the company says.

The Virginia warehouse started operations in January. Atturo will begin shipments from Dallas by the end of February. With the addition of new tread patterns and more than 40 new part numbers over the past year, the company says the need for additional storage space has increased.

“With the addition of Texas and Virginia, and our facilities in Illinois and California, Atturo can reach anywhere in the continental U.S. within two to three business days,” says Karl Becker, Atturo’s general manager.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Salvadori Issues Patent for MT-Rex OTR Tire Shear

News: Newest Porsche 911 GT3 Fitted with Michelin Tires

News: Yokohama Predicts a Stronger ’21 after Sales Decline in 2020

News: Yokohama Gives Vision for Development of Car Tire Sensors

Advertisement

on

Atturo Tire Adds New U.S. Distribution Centers

on

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Means Better Dealer Service

on

Cooper Sees Unit Volume Decrease of 13% in Fiscal 2020

on

Meyle Launches New Pre-Assembled Wheel Bearing Repair Kit
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Autel Releases ITS600 Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Underhood: Meyle Says HD Water Pumps Ensure Long Service Life

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Makes New Scorpion Zero Tire for Land Rover Defender

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Timken Co.

The Timken Co.
Contact: Barry HarrisPhone: 866-984-6536Fax: 330-458-6006
1835 Dueber Ave. S.W., Canton OH 44706
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear to Acquire Cooper Tire for Approx. $2.8B
Park-Tire-Top-Shop-Photo-father-and-sons Park-Tire-Top-Shop-Photo-father-and-sons

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Tire Dealer Profile: Jim Stocking, Park Tire Company

Monro Reports 13.6% Q3 Sales Decrease YoY
George-DD-Dave-OOTA George-DD-Dave-OOTA

People

OTAA Bids Farewell to Long-Serving Board Members
Connect