Belle Tire Celebrates Lincoln Tech Partnership with Donations

Belle Tire presented three $1,000 scholarships and a remodeled classroom at Lincoln Tech’s Indianapolis campus.

Tire Review Staff

Belle Tire unveiled a remodeled and equipped classroom and presented three $1,000 scholarships at Lincoln Tech’s Indianapolis campus.

Belle Tire President Don Barnes III explained why the partnership with Lincoln Tech is important to the company: “We’re committed to our neighbors and the communities where we do business. Helping students find a financially secure vocation and career is critical to a vibrant and strong community. Lincoln Tech is a great partner who shares our commitment. We are excited every time a graduate joins the Belle Tire family.”

Barnes said the company has opened 26 new stores in the past four years in Indiana.

“We turn to excellent training institutions like Lincoln Tech to provide candidates with the hands-on skills these careers require,” he said.

