Connect with us

News

Anyline Launches Tire Size Scanning for Retailer Websites

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Anyline has launched a new capability to scan size and dimension information from the side of any vehicle tire. The scanner can be integrated into the websites of tire retailers and allows shoppers to scan their tires using their phone camera to find the right size and specifications for their vehicle, according to Anyline.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Anyline says tire e-commerce is one of the fastest-growing revenue channels in the automotive industry, with the global market set to grow by $7.6 billion between 2020-2024. However, Anyline says the difficulty of
accurately recording and entering tire data online means that many consumers abandon their purchases due to fear of buying the wrong tires for their vehicle. By integrating tire size scanning into their e-commerce website, tire retailers can reduce cart abandonment and increase online sales.

Anyline says its tire size scanning solution can also be used by tire hotels to efficiently and accurately record the data required for tire storage and identification. Tire hotel operators can automate the collection of tire size and dimension information by equipping their workforces with tire scanning on their mobile devices, enabling them to work faster while removing human error.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Two Formula Drift Podium Finishes for Team Falken

News: NASCAR Rolls with ‘Goodyear 400’ for Throwback Weekend

News: Epicor Launches Mobile App for Automotive Service Businesses

News: Tire Review, AAPEX Introduce Repair Shop HQ Series

Advertisement

on

Anyline Launches Tire Size Scanning for Retailer Websites

on

Bridgestone's Ferrari Adds Global COO to His Duties

on

RNR Tire Express Presents 2022 Mother's Day Giveaway

on

BFGoodrich Tires Earns 100th Overall SCORE Baja Victory
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.
Phone: 905-641-5636Fax: 416-229-1711
55 York St. , Toronto Ontario M5J 1R7
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR- Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR-

News

Point S Creates Programs that Invest in Independents
Pirelli-CEO-Tronchetti-Provera-future-mobility-tech Pirelli-CEO-Tronchetti-Provera-future-mobility-tech

Executive Interviews

Pirelli CEO Talks Future Mobility, Industry Challenges
Hankook-UHP-Ventus-AS-1400 Hankook-UHP-Ventus-AS-1400

Executive Interviews

UHP A/S Tires: Q&A with Hankook Tire America President

News

Belle Tire Announces Second Wave of Illinois Expansion
Connect
Tire Review Magazine