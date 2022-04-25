Anyline Launches Tire Size Scanning for Retailer Websites

Anyline has launched a new capability to scan size and dimension information from the side of any vehicle tire. The scanner can be integrated into the websites of tire retailers and allows shoppers to scan their tires using their phone camera to find the right size and specifications for their vehicle, according to Anyline.

Anyline says tire e-commerce is one of the fastest-growing revenue channels in the automotive industry, with the global market set to grow by $7.6 billion between 2020-2024. However, Anyline says the difficulty of

accurately recording and entering tire data online means that many consumers abandon their purchases due to fear of buying the wrong tires for their vehicle. By integrating tire size scanning into their e-commerce website, tire retailers can reduce cart abandonment and increase online sales.



Anyline says its tire size scanning solution can also be used by tire hotels to efficiently and accurately record the data required for tire storage and identification. Tire hotel operators can automate the collection of tire size and dimension information by equipping their workforces with tire scanning on their mobile devices, enabling them to work faster while removing human error.