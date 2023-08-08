American Omni Trading Adds New Sizes to Lancaster PLT Tire Lineup

American Omni Trading (AOT) is expanding its passenger and light truck offering for the Lancaster brand with the addition of 33 sizes across multiple product lines. AOT is the exclusive marketer of the Lancaster PLT program for the US.

AOT said nine sizes in 18-22-in. rim diameters are being added to the LR-66 and LX-01 performance lines for later model CUV and SUV fitments. Additionally, eight sizes are being added to the LS-07 H/T line with the LS-37 all-terrain line being broadly expanded with the addition of 12 metric and LT sizes.

To round out the expansion, the LS-68 M/T traction line is adding three new sizes in an updated tread pattern and the 235/65RC fitment for commercial vans has also been added in a new pattern, the LC-78.

All new sizes are currently in production and will be domestically available starting in October/November.