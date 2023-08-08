 American Omni Trading Adds New Sizes to Lancaster PLT Tire Lineup

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

American Omni Trading Adds New Sizes to Lancaster PLT Tire Lineup

AOT is expanding its PLT offering for the Lancaster brand with the addition of 33 popular sizes across multiple product lines.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
lancaster-combo tires new sizes

American Omni Trading (AOT) is expanding its passenger and light truck offering for the Lancaster brand with the addition of 33 sizes across multiple product lines. AOT is the exclusive marketer of the Lancaster PLT program for the US.

Related Articles

AOT said nine sizes in 18-22-in. rim diameters are being added to the LR-66 and LX-01 performance lines for later model CUV and SUV fitments. Additionally, eight sizes are being added to the LS-07 H/T line with the LS-37 all-terrain line being broadly expanded with the addition of 12 metric and LT sizes.

To round out the expansion, the LS-68 M/T traction line is adding three new sizes in an updated tread pattern and the 235/65RC fitment for commercial vans has also been added in a new pattern, the LC-78.

All new sizes are currently in production and will be domestically available starting in October/November.

You May Also Like

Fanttik tire inflator
RNR Father's Day Winner
Telle-Midwest-Auto-Clinic
ATD-sustainability-award
News

USTMA Consortium Analyzes 6PPD Alternatives in Tires

6PPD is an antioxidant and antiozonant that helps prevent the degradation and cracking of rubber compounds caused by exposure to oxygen.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
6PPD-Tire-Material

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) mobilized a consortium of 16 tire manufacturers to conduct an alternatives analysis for 6PPD in tires under California’s Safer Consumer Product Regulations (SCPR). This comes after the decision by California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) to act on USTMA’s recommendation to list 6PPD in tires as a priority product under the state’s Safer Consumer Products (SCP) program.   

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Goodyear Reveals Q2 2023 Sales Dip, Net Loss

Goodyear reported a net loss of $208 million in Q2 2023, compared to a net income of $166 million achieved in the same period a year ago.

By Christian Hinton
goodyear-hq-1400
Amsoil Releases New Lines of Specialized Motor Oil

Amsoil’s new synthetic motor oil lines include high-mileage and hybrid options, as well as a rework to its extended-life line.

By Christian Hinton
AMSOIL new motor oil
Goodyear Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors

Joseph R. Hinrichs, Max H. Mitchell and Roger J. Wood will join Goodyear’s board of directors.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear BODs
Bridgestone Co-Hosts “Truckers Against Trafficking” Event

Bridgestone, Pilot Company and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking for a summit aimed at combatting human trafficking.

By Christian Hinton
Truckers against trafficking Bridgestone tires

Other Posts

Goodyear Shows Off Latest & Intended Tire Releases During ‘Innovation Day’

The company intends to release at least two more consumer-integrated tires during the second half of 2023.

By David Sickels
goodyear-akron-hq-new-products-innovation-day-1400
Atturo Tire Expands Dealer Network

Atturo’s full lineup of truck, SUV, muscle car and speciality tires will soon be available at 36 MFA Petroleum Company Big O Tires locations throughout the Midwest.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo Big O tires
Alliance for Retreading Tire Solutions Formed in India

Marangoni and CEAT Limited announced a partnership to provide additional retreading solutions to the India tire market.

By Christian Hinton
CEAT Marangoni India tire
Bridgestone’s Wilson, N.C. Tire Plant Earns ISCC Plus Certification

The Wilson tire plant manufactures passenger tires, light truck radial tires and original equipment tires.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Wilson plant