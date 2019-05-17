Monroe Adds New Quick-Strut Assemblies for Popular Ford, Nissan and Subaru Models

Monroe has released 10 additional Quick-Strut assemblies, one new OESpectrum shock absorber and a Monroe suspension conversion kit that together cover more than 370,000 registered passenger vehicles across the U.S. and Canada.

The latest premium Monroe parts include Quick-Strut assemblies for 2013 Ford Focus (front), 2013 Nissan Sentra (front) and 2002-2003 Subaru Impreza (rear) model; and an OESpectrum rear shock for 2011-2017 Nissan Leaf models. Assembled in Paragould, Ark., Monroe Quick-Strut assemblies feature the precisely engineered components necessary to complete a high-quality strut replacement. These include a premium Monroe strut technology tuned and tested for original-equipment (OE) style ride and handling; vehicle-specific coil spring technology featuring U.S.-grade steel and corresponding OE-equivalent spring design; premium, OE-style upper strut mount and bearing plate; and other high-quality components. Monroe OESpectrum shocks feature the company’s latest global OE valving technologies and are designed with the right technology specific to each application for added control and reduced ride harshness.

The new Monroe conversion kit enables customers to convert the rear air suspensions on 1997-2002 Lincoln Continental models to mechanical coil spring suspensions. The kit includes the detailed instructions and necessary parts and hardware for a superior fit and trouble-free installation.

“Monroe offers leading-edge technologies combined with outstanding coverage of domestic and import vehicles,” said Joe Robinson, director, ride control product management, Americas. “Our aggressive investment in new-product coverage underscores our commitment to the success of the thousands of front-line professionals who specify and install Monroe on a daily basis.”

Monroe ride control products, including Quick-Strut assemblies and OESpectrum shocks and struts, are covered by the brand’s limited lifetime warranty and “Feel the Difference” Guarantee money-back consumer offer. Visit www.monroe.com for details.