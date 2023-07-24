American Omni Trading Announces Vercelli, Venezia Tire Size Additions

American Omni Trading (AOT) is expanding the light truck offering for its Vercelli and Venezia brands with the additions of nineteen sizes across multiple product lines. Five sizes in 17-22” rim diameters are being added to the Vercelli Terreno H/S & H/T and Venezia Crusade H/S & H/T lines. Additionally, seven high-volume OE sizes are being added to the Vercelli Terreno A/T and Venezia Crusade A/T lines while the Vercelli Terreno M/T and Venezia Crusade M/T lineups are being expanded with seven new sizes in OE and popular aftermarket fitments.

The new sizes are currently in production and will be domestically available beginning in September.

Vercelli Terreno H/T & H/S and Venezia Crusade H/S & H/T new sizes:

255/70R18;

285/45R22;

LT235/80R17;

LT265/70R18;

LT275/65R18.

Vercelli Terreno A/T and Venezia Crusade A/T new sizes:

245/70R16;

255/70R18;

265/65R17;

LT265/70R18;

LT275/65R18;

LT275/65R20;

LT275/70R18.

Vercelli Terreno M/T and Venezia Terreno M/T new sizes: