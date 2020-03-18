Auto Care Association: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

Six trade associations representing the transportation industry, including the Auto Care Association , called on state and local governments March 17 to consider the importance of motor vehicle supply and repair facilities in implementing orders to close nonessential businesses as a result of the coronavirus.

According to the letter sent to the National Governors Association, National Association of Counties, U.S. Conference of Mayors and the National League of Cities:

“Essential tasks rely on safe and efficient transportation. Government vehicle fleets (local, state and federal) and other essential personnel (doctors, nurses, healthcare provider, grocers, etc.) depend on businesses that support the safe operation of the transportation sector. Public and private transportation services are necessary to ensure the public may complete essential trips, including purchasing food and medicine or caring for loved ones. Businesses that provide the support or supplies necessary to operate must therefore also be deemed essential.”

The letter continues: “The careful implementation of policies that restrict movement and business operations to ensure that businesses that provide critical support for public care and well-being are excluded from such restrictions.”

In addition to the Auto Care Association, the letter was signed by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers, American Trucking Association, Motor Equipment Manufacturers Association, Tire Industry Association and Automotive Oil Change Association.