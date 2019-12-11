News/Auto Care Association
December 11, 2019

Auto Care Association CEO Applauds Trump Administration, Congress on USMCA Deal

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Auto Care Association CEO Applauds Trump Administration, Congress on USMCA Deal

Trelleborg Introduces Tire for Rice Farming

Yokohama Tire Launches Two Radial E-3 Tires for Scrapers

BCA Bearings Releases 21 New SKUs

Continental Introduces 10-Year Ag Tire Warranty for EMEA Markets

YouTube Video on Brake Pad Testing by ‘Engineering Explained’ Trending With Over 1.3M Views

Pinnacle Automotive Systems Releases Jumbo 3-D Heavy Truck Aligner

Epicor Releases Automated Widgets Analytics Portfolio

Pep Boys Opens Relocated Service and Tire Center in New Jersey

Firestone Industrial Products Names New Director of Engineering

Auto Care Association

Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, praised President Donald Trump’s administration for reaching an agreement with House Democrats to back the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the updated version of the North American Free-Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that the Trump administration renegotiated last year.

“We applaud the Trump administration and Congress for reaching a deal and moving the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) towards ratification. The trilateral agreement will strengthen trade and maintain tariff-free market access to two of our most important trading partners, accounting for more than 70% of total U.S. auto parts exports. We encourage Congress to move swiftly to ratify the bill to maintain our industry’s global supply chain, protect American jobs and ensure market stability for current and future investments,” Hanvey said.

In November, Hanvey testified before the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) in Washington, D.C., on the likely economic impact of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Auto Care Association President And CEO Bill Hanvey Testifies On USMCA Investigation
Show Full Article