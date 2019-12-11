Auto Care Association CEO Applauds Trump Administration, Congress on USMCA Deal

Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, praised President Donald Trump’s administration for reaching an agreement with House Democrats to back the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the updated version of the North American Free-Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that the Trump administration renegotiated last year.

“We applaud the Trump administration and Congress for reaching a deal and moving the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) towards ratification. The trilateral agreement will strengthen trade and maintain tariff-free market access to two of our most important trading partners, accounting for more than 70% of total U.S. auto parts exports. We encourage Congress to move swiftly to ratify the bill to maintain our industry’s global supply chain, protect American jobs and ensure market stability for current and future investments,” Hanvey said.