AAPEX Reveals More Details on 2020 Tire/Tire Accessory Section, Repair Shop HQ

The AAPEX show will expand in 2020 by adding a Repair Shop HQ to help meet the needs of today’s service professionals.

The expansion will take place on Level 1 of the Sands Expo and will include moving the Tool and Equipment section, the Mobile Heat Transfer/Heating/Air Conditioning section and Mobility Garage to Repair Shop HQ. AAPEX also is launching a new Tire and Tire Accessory section as part of the new space, as well as building out a four-bay shop on the show floor.

AAPEX officials say the Repair Shop HQ is expected to attract even more technicians to the trade show. AAPEX 2020 will tap into the expertise of industry trainers and offer more on alternative fuel vehicle technologies, as well as live training on undercar and underhood topics.

The AAPEX 2020 expansion also includes a new robotics and warehouse equipment and logistics section.

“The ultimate goal of this expansion is to enable AAPEX and the entire supply chain to be more efficient from start to finish, while proactively addressing changes in the industry by presenting solutions,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association.

“We will deliver solutions to the shop in order for them to be ahead of the curve. We will enable our distribution partners to make inventories more efficient, more viable, and more available to the customer. And we will champion opportunities for parts manufacturers to utilize data more efficiently to enhance their relationship with their customers,” added Paul McCarthy, president and COO of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association.

AAPEX represents the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and will take place Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas.