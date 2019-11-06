Tire Section Coming to 2020 AAPEX Show

A new section for tire service providers will be included at the 2020 AAPEX Show, according to show organizers.

The new section will be created in a space called Repair Shop HQ, which will cater to the needs of service professionals. Current show floor sections, including Tool and Equipment, Mobility Garage and Training, will be in Repair Shop HQ in addition to the new tire section.

“In recent years, AAPEX attendees have been asking for a section dedicated to the products and equipment they need for balancing, align and service tires,” AAPEX organizers said. “More shops than ever are looking for additional revenue streams and expanding into new lines of business – and tires are a smart addition. In response to this demand, AAPEX now offers a special section of the show floor for this growing sector.”

AAPEX runs simultaneously with the SEMA Show. The 2020 show will take place Nov. 3-5.