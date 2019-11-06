News/SEMA
November 6, 2019

Tire Section Coming to 2020 AAPEX Show

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tire Section Coming to 2020 AAPEX Show

Hunter Engineering Unveils BL Series Bench Lathe at 2019 SEMA Show

Falken Teases SEMA 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Project Vehicle with Wildpeak A/T Trail Tires

Atturo Debuts New Trail Blade ATS All-Terrain Tire at SEMA

TPMS Partnership: Huf, Baolong Form Joint Venture BH SENS

Goodyear Raises Consumer Tire Prices

Michelin MEMS4 Now Available from Komatsu

Wholesale Tire & Wheel Piloting Breast Cancer Research Program from Omni United/Radar Tires

Continental Celebrates Mississippi Tire Plant Grand Opening

ATD Distribution Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia For Sale at $7.2M

AAPEX-2018

A new section for tire service providers will be included at the 2020 AAPEX Show, according to show organizers.

The new section will be created in a space called Repair Shop HQ, which will cater to the needs of service professionals. Current show floor sections, including Tool and Equipment, Mobility Garage and Training, will be in Repair Shop HQ in addition to the new tire section.

Click here for full coverage of the 2019 SEMA Show

“In recent years, AAPEX attendees have been asking for a section dedicated to the products and equipment they need for balancing, align and service tires,” AAPEX organizers said. “More shops than ever are looking for additional revenue streams and expanding into new lines of business – and tires are a smart addition. In response to this demand, AAPEX now offers a special section of the show floor for this growing sector.”

AAPEX runs simultaneously with the SEMA Show. The 2020 show will take place Nov. 3-5.

Show Full Article