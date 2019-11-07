NPD Group Awards Cooper Tire in Inaugural Aftermarket Performance Awards at AAPEX

The NPD Group has revealed the winners of its first Aftermarket Performance Awards, which were shared with the recipients during the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas. Cooper Tire won the award for having the top market share increase in the tires category.

The awards were given to the companies with the highest increase in market share and fastest-turning brand per item in the U.S., according to NPD’s Retail Tracking Service as well as highest increase in online market share in the U.S., according to NPD’s Checkout E-Commerce Tracking.

Award winners for top market share increase include:

Tires : Cooper Tire

: Cooper Tire Accessories & Appearance : Meguir’s

: Meguir’s Chemicals/Additives/Fluids : Mobil 1

: Mobil 1 Maintenance & Repar: Rain-X

The award winner for the fastest-turning brand per item in the tires category is Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

NPD’s Retail Tracking Service for the automotive aftermarket is based on sales data collected from a panel of automotive specialty and mass retailers. Retail Tracking Service data for tires, specifically, is collected from a panel of mass, warehouse club, and e-commerce retailers.