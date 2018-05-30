Triangle Tire Introduces Specialty Trailer Tire for the U.S. Market

Triangle Tire USA has introduced the Triangle TR653 ST (specialty trailer) tire, backed with a 60-day total satisfaction guarantee and free one-year road hazard replacement warranty.

“Producing ST tires has been a focus at Triangle for decades with a commitment to using quality raw materials at one of the world’s most technologically-sophisticated tire plants,” said Rick Phillips, vice president of sales for Triangle Tire USA. “We’re excited to bring the TR653 to the U.S. market and are confident it will be a popular and profitable product for our dealers.”

The TR653, which is available in 10 sizes for 13- to 16-in. rims and ply ratings from six to 14, features:

Dual-belt construction for added strength and improved towing stability

Advanced tread compound for reduced rolling resistance

Full nylon cap in selected sizes for durability and a smooth ride

Optimized tread design and rounded profile for enhanced shock absorption and load-handling performance

The TR653 is backed by a comprehensive warranty. If consumers are not happy with the product, they can bring the tires and original purchase receipt back to the dealer they bought them from within 60 days of purchase. They will receive a store credit for future purchases with a minimum 10% restocking fee.