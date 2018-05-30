News/Specialty Trailer Tires
May 30, 2018

Triangle Tire Introduces Specialty Trailer Tire for the U.S. Market

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Cooper Announces Scholarship Winners

Counterfeit Lift Inspection Labels Found In NYC And Long Island

Triangle Tire Introduces Specialty Trailer Tire for the U.S. Market

BFGoodrich Debuts As Title Sponsor Of The SCORE Baja 500

Michelin Collaborates with German Driving Simulation Company on Tire Modeling

Moody's Downgrades ATD Citing 'Unsustainable Capital Structure'

How Michelin Wants to Change the Way Consumers Buy Tires

Amazon, Sears Auto Centers Team Up for Ship-to-Store Tire Installations, Services

Dealer Tire Invests in SimpleTire

Ford To Phase Out Sedans in U.S. Market

triangle tire specialty trailer tire
Triangle Tire’s TR653 ST Radial Tire

Triangle Tire USA has introduced the Triangle TR653 ST (specialty trailer) tire, backed with a 60-day total satisfaction guarantee and free one-year road hazard replacement warranty.

“Producing ST tires has been a focus at Triangle for decades with a commitment to using quality raw materials at one of the world’s most technologically-sophisticated tire plants,” said Rick Phillips, vice president of sales for Triangle Tire USA. “We’re excited to bring the TR653 to the U.S. market and are confident it will be a popular and profitable product for our dealers.”

The TR653, which is available in 10 sizes for 13- to 16-in. rims and ply ratings from six to 14, features:

  • Dual-belt construction for added strength and improved towing stability
  • Advanced tread compound for reduced rolling resistance
  • Full nylon cap in selected sizes for durability and a smooth ride
  • Optimized tread design and rounded profile for enhanced shock absorption and load-handling performance

The TR653 is backed by a comprehensive warranty. If consumers are not happy with the product, they can bring the tires and original purchase receipt back to the dealer they bought them from within 60 days of purchase. They will receive a store credit for future purchases with a minimum 10% restocking fee.

Show Full Article