May 17, 2018

What’s the Difference Between a Solid vs. Flashing TPMS Light? ATEQ TPMS Explains

TPMS can be a finicky thing. But ATEQ TPMS Tools is here to help you make sense of it all, including TPMS warning light signs.

A new video from ATEQ TPMS Tools shows how different lighting can indicate problems with tire pressure or the TPMS.

The TPMS warning light will illuminate when a tire is low and should eventually go out after a tire has been inflated to its recommended pressure according to the vehicle’s door placard, according to ATEQ TPMS.  After starting a vehicle, a TPMS icon will turn on for a few seconds. However, if the light stays on, it indicates that one or more of the tires on the vehicle are at least 25% below the recommended pressure. If the light flashes for one to two minutes, it indicates there is a malfunction in the TPMS system. There are many situations that can cause a TPMS warning light to come on or flash.

Click here to watch more videos from ATEQ TPMS on troubleshooting TPMS problems.

For more information about ATEQ TPMS Tool Solutions, visit ateq-tpms.com.

