Subaru TPMS Diagnostics

The TPMS on Subarus are direct systems. In order to properly service and reset these systems, it’s important that a shop invests in a TPMS tool that can interface through the OBDII port.

Click Here to Read More

The most common issue a shop will see with a TPMS warning light is low tire pressure. Once all tires have been inflated to the pressure listed on the vehicle’s placard (including the spare), drive the vehicle at 25 mph for 10 minutes.

If the light still hasn’t been reset, check the diagnostic trouble code by plugging the shop’s TPMS tool into the OBDII port. There could be issues with the control module, warning light circuit or a transmitter ID that is not registered properly.

If the TPMS light is blinking, there could be a malfunctioning sensor, dead sensor battery, defective harness or antenna, or the tire monitoring control module is faulty. The location of the TPMS control module varies by make and year. If you are replacing these modules, be sure to refer to the owner’s manual for proper location.

Some newer Subaru models’ TPMS control modules are integrated with the keyless entry control module. If you have to replace the control module on these vehicles, make sure you also perform a keyless entry relearn. Additionally, if the keyless entry fob isn’t performing properly, you may not be able to perform the TPMS relearn.