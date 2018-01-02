Nankang Tires Official Partner of ‘Fast & Furious Live’

Fast Live Productions recently announced their partnership with Nankang as official tire partner for Fast & Furious Live – the global arena tour where fans can experience the adrenaline-fuelled thrills of the blockbuster film franchise built on speed. Nankang will provide all-new custom made tires for the incredible live action vehicles to feature in the live show.

Nankang is the longest established tire manufacturer in Taiwan, offering a wide range of tires for many types of vehicles. However, it was a specific and technically challenging request from Fast & Furious Live that led to this new, five-year partnership, according to the company.

The state-of-the-art 3D projection mapping that features in the show and allows the audience to experience settings around the globe, requires a clean floor area to function correctly, and everyday tires leave black marks when driven dynamically. Nankang’s solution was to design a ‘grey compound’ tires that leaves no visible mark on the arena floors used on the Fast & Furious Live show.

“We’re extremely impressed with the ingenuity and speed shown by Nankang to develop these highly specialized tires – made exclusively for the Fast & Furious Live show,” said James Cooke-Priest, CEO, Fast Live Productions. “The cutting-edge 3D projection mapping has to be seen live to be believed, and we can now push the limits of this incredible digital technology all the further thanks to the skill and determination of the engineers at Nankang.”

The partnership is already in high speed motion with the Fast & Furious Live stunt driver team using the special Nankang is at “Fast Camp”, the show’s top-secret rehearsal venue, as they practice and develop the incredible movie stunts they are soon to be performing in live action sequences for fans across the globe.

“We’re incredibly proud to be able to bring new tire technology to Fast & Furious Live, and to have the opportunity to help this exciting, new live production reach even greater heights,” said Kevin Chuang, General manager of Nankang Tires. “To devise, test and deliver an all-new, high-performance compound of tire was the kind of challenge we relish, and we’re really excited to see our new tires in action in the Fast & Furious Live show.”