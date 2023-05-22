Turbo Tires Announces Partnership with West Coast Customs

Turbo Wholesale Tires has announced a partnership agreement to become an official tire provider for West Coast Customs.

Ryan Friedlinghaus, chief executive officer and founder of West Coast Customs, creates customized cars for an array of clientele, ranging from pro athletes, celebrities and Fortune 100 companies. In 2004, West Coast Customs became better known when “Pimp My Ride” became a hit on MTV.

“We are excited about the West Coast rooted connection,” Friedlinghaus said. “Lexani Tires have been part of the West Coast car culture for many years and their brands have been at the forefront of size and tread pattern creation; this partnership truly expands the range of possibilities for our clients, and theirs as well.”