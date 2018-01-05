Michelin’s TWEEL Airless Radial Skid Steer Loader Tire Now Available

Michelin North America Inc., has partnered with CASE Construction Equipment to add the MICHELIN 10N16.5 and 12N16.5 X TWEEL SSL as factory-approved/supplied option for skid steer loaders. The single unit SSL airless radial tire will be available as an original-equipment (OE) option on all CASE skid steer loader models in 2018.

The SSL All-Terrain version is designed for off-road working conditions for industries such as construction, landscaping and agriculture.

“This is a win-win for TWEEL SSL and CASE customers,” said Justin Brock, Michelin construction segment marketing manager in North America. “The TWEEL SSL provides the users this solution, without compromising key deliverables including traction, operator comfort and machine productivity. With uptime so crucial for customers, the MICHELIN X TWEEL provides an unparalleled solution.”

The TWEEL requires no maintenance, and the X TWEEL SSL requires no air, which eliminates the risk of a “flat tire” and allows users to stay in operation to maximize profitability. The X TWEEL SSL also mounts easily and has damage resistance, exceptional operator comfort, improved productivity and longer wear life than standard pneumatic tires, Michelin says. The AT models feature a deep, open-tread design with a deep layer of undertread that allows the core to be retread.