Meyle Sponsors Drift United Racing Series

Meyle has become a main sponsor of the Drift United racing series, that kicks off a new season this weekend.

In addition to sponsorship, the season will also be focusing on the continuous exchange and sharing of expertise between the Meyle engineers and the Drift United participants. By analyzing the performance of the automotive parts in extreme conditions, the Hamburg-based manufacturer can also acquire valuable knowledge for the further development of products. After all, the vehicles and parts need to deliver top drifting performance: unlike driving on conventional bends, drifting requires top performance from all the suspension parts, whilst the automotive parts need to be able to withstand the excessive strain.

“We’re proud of the fact that we were able to win over MEYLE as a main sponsor, a partner that shares our passion for cars and motor racing and has the know-how as a manufacturer to effectively support us when it comes to technical issues,” said Alexander Fürstenberg, managing director of Drift United.