Kumho Extends German Soccer Club Sponsorship

Kumho Tire Co. has extended its sponsorship of the German soccer club FC Schalke 04 until June 30, 2018, Tyres & Accessories reports.

Kumho started sponsoring the team in 2015, and has had LED signage at the club’s home stadium, Veltins Arena, and other advertising in the stadium and in team-related publications. With the extension, these forms of advertising will continue.

“The magnitude, international reputation and passion of Schalke aligns well with Kumho, which is why are looking to work together in the long-term,” Steve Yeom, managing director of Kumho Tire Europe, told T&A.

 

 

