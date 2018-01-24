Hercules Expands Ironman I-Series for Medium Trucks

Hercules Tire & Rubber Co. has added two new Ironman brand I-Series medium truck tires in response to demand in its Canadian market.

The I-302 and the I-933 are now available to order exclusively in Canada through National Tire Distributors (NTD).

“The Canadian market has very specific needs due to harsh winters and the industries prospering in the country,” said Jedd Emans, vice president of marketing for Hercules Tire. “Our dealers asked for quality tires positioned at an entry-level price point and Ironman was a natural answer to address their needs.”

The I-302 Deep Drive

Designed for demanding applications such as logging and mining where on- and off-road environments demand durability traction.

Has large tread blocks and 32/32nds tread depth for performance and durability.

Equipped with strong casing and specially formulated compound that resists cuts and chips.

Available in sizes 11R22.5/16 148/145J and 11R24.5/16 149/146J.

The I-933 Winter Drive

Features an open shoulder design that evacuates precipitation without sacrificing traction or performance.

Carries a three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) designation.

Biting edges for traction on slippery road surfaces.

Liberal siping to enhance grip in both wet and dry conditions.

Specially formulated compound that balances excellent tread life and good mileage

Sizes available include 11R22.5/16 148/145L and 11R24.5/16 149/146L.

For more information and specs about both tires, visit herculestirecommercial.com.