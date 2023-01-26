 Off-Road Racer Jim Horne Joins Team Hercules

Off-Road Racer Jim Horne Joins Team Hercules

As a member of Team Hercules, Jim Horne will represent the brand as ambassadors at competitions and dealer and consumer events.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR) announced that off-road racer Jim Horne, owner and operator of High Desert 4 Wheel Drive, has joined Team Hercules, expanding the brand’s reach into a passionate community of off-road racing fans and enthusiasts.

Hercules Tires said Horne joins sprint car driver Greg Wilson and professional anglers Josh Douglas and Josh Bertrand as members of Team Hercules, representing the brand as ambassadors at competitions throughout the year and attending dealer and consumer events.

Horne will make his racing debut with Hercules Tires and kick off his racing season in the Desert Challenge at the King of the Hammers on Feb. 4 and 5 in Johnson Valley, California. Horne will be racing on Hercules’ Terra Trac M/T.

“We are excited to welcome Jim Horne to the Hercules Tires family and Team Hercules. Jim is an experienced and decorated off-road racer, and his expertise makes him the perfect addition to our team,” said Josh Simpson, president of Hercules Tire and Rubber Company. “Being able to have Jim race on tires consumers have the opportunity to purchase for their own vehicles will be a true testament to our mantra – Ride on Our Strength.”

Recently, Horne won the Laughlin Desert Classic 2022, a prestigious off-road racing event held annually in Laughlin, Nevada, and competed in the World Extreme Rock Crawling Championship series and the Ultra4 Western unlimited series. Horne and his wife, Barb, live in Moab, Utah, where he averages nearly 240 trail days per year.

“I’m proud to be part of the Team Hercules family,” said Horne. “The company produces high-quality off-road tires that will help me compete at the highest level in my upcoming races. I’m honored to work with a company that has the drive, goals and foresight to succeed.”

