Hankook Tire Partners with ARLANXEO on Tire Technology Development

Hankook Tire signed a second memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ARLANXEO, one of the world’s largest synthetic rubber producers, to co-develop synthetic rubber technologies for high-performance tires.

Under this agreement, the two companies will jointly study the development of new high-performance synthetic rubber grades and applications, which Hankook says will increase the performance of tires from early stages of product development.

The partnership, a joint venture of LANXESS and Saudi Aramco, started in 2008, with the supply of raw materials such as solution styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR) and neodymium performance butadiene rubber (Nd-PBR). In 2014, the first MOU was signed to expand and collaborate on the development of core synthetic rubber solutions for high-performance tires.

The partnership is expected to accelerate Hankook’s technological prowess beyond its competitors, the company says. It adds to the company’s investment in its Hankook Technodome, a state-of-the-art research and development center located in Korea.

“Continuous R&D efforts and investments were made to further solidify Hankook Tire’s position as a global top-tier company. The strong relationship with ARLANXEO has been great and will continue to result in great technological advancement between the two companies,” said Hyung Nam Kim, chief technology officer of Hankook Tire.

Jorge Nogueira, ARLANXEO’s CEO, said the new agreement “strengthens our long-standing trustful co-operation with Hankook Tire.”