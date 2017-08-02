News/Continental
August 2, 2017

Continental Tire Rolls Out New Promotion

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Continental has announced it will be offering a $70 Visa prepaid card to consumers that purchase four Continental Tire passenger or light truck tires. The promotion runs through August 1 till August 31, 2017 and is designed to drive more business to Continental dealers.

In addition to the gift card promotion, each set of Continental tires purchase is backed by the Total Confidence Plan, a comprehensive package including: limited warranty; flat tire roadside assistance; customer satisfaction trial; mileage warranty (if applicable), and road hazard coverage.

 

