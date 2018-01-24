Continental Tire the Americas will begin a multi-year partnership with Red Bull Global Rallycross (GRC) at the start of the 2018 season. Continental Tire will serve as the exclusive tire provider for the Supercars, GRC Lites and Polaris RZR categories, as well as electric vehicles, beginning in 2019.

“We’re thrilled to add Global Rallycross to our motorsports portfolio,” said John DeSalle, president of Continental Tire Motorsports. “We’re looking forward to providing a tire that will give the fans the great racing they expect while also making it fun for the drivers. This series is action-packed, and we can’t wait to get on track!”

As part of the new relationship, Continental Tire will develop and debut brand new tires for Red Bull GRC competitions in the 2018 season opener in Louisville, Kentucky. Supercar, GRC Lites vehicles and Polaris RZR side-by-side class will each utilize unique designs and compounds. In addition to serving as the series’ exclusive tire provider, fans can expect a number of exclusive Continental-themed promotions at events and on social media.

“Continental Tire is an industry leader in technical tire development. Their experience in developing tires that work in both pavement and non-pavement situations, as well as their ability to develop race tires for a wide variety of vehicles, tracks and circumstances make them the ideal partner,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “As the official tire supplier for the Red Bull GRC series, they will bring a new level of excellence and high performance to the events.”

The 2018 Red Bull Global Rallycross season features 12 rounds across eight events which are televised on NBC. More information about the 2018 Red Bull Global Rallycross season will be made available in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to RedBullGRC.com and the series’ Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts @GRCseries for updates.