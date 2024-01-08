ZC Rubber appoints off-road tires and track OEM sales director

ZC Rubber appointed Marc Debusschere as its new off road tires and track OEM sales director in Europe, effective Jan. 1. Prior to joining ZC Rubber, Debusschere held a similar senior role with another tire manufacturer and was responsible for the development for OEM sales of construction, material handling and agricultural tires to machinery manufacturers. In his new role at ZC Rubber, the company said Debusschere will increase ZC Rubber’s European OEM presence for the major construction machinery manufacturers.

“Marc brings a wealth of experience to his new role at ZC Rubber, having worked with OEM’s across EMEA Markets, along with previous experience in Asia – Pacific markets,” Henry Shen, vice president of ZC Rubber, said.

Marc will promote ZC Rubber brands Westlake, Goodride , Yonggu and Tianli to European OEMs.