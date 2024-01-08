 ZC Rubber appoints off-road tires and track OEM sales director

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

ZC Rubber appoints off-road tires and track OEM sales director

ZC Rubber said Debusschere will increase the company's European OEM presence for major construction machinery manufacturers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ZC-Rubber-Marc-Debusschere

ZC Rubber appointed Marc Debusschere as its new off road tires and track OEM sales director in Europe, effective Jan. 1. Prior to joining ZC Rubber, Debusschere held a similar senior role with another tire manufacturer and was responsible for the development for OEM sales of construction, material handling and agricultural tires to machinery manufacturers. In his new role at ZC Rubber, the company said Debusschere will increase ZC Rubber’s European OEM presence for the major construction machinery manufacturers.

Related Articles

“Marc brings a wealth of experience to his new role at ZC Rubber, having worked with OEM’s across EMEA Markets, along with previous experience in Asia – Pacific markets,” Henry Shen, vice president of ZC Rubber, said.

Marc will promote ZC Rubber brands Westlake, Goodride , Yonggu and Tianli to European OEMs.

You May Also Like

training-shop
Shop-Ware-Announces-Partnership-with-A7-600
Bridgestone-CES-2024-Booth
TIP-sustainability-report-cover
News

Tire Discounters details growth spurt over the last two years

Tire Discounters added 41 stores over the past couple years with 16 acquisitions, expanding its brand portfolio across five states.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Tire-Discounters-Westerville-Store

Tire Discounters completed 16 business acquisitions and added 41 stores to the Tire Discounters family across Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky over the past two years. During this time, Tire Discounters expanded its family of brands to include Butler Tire, Carriage House Car Wash and two new pre-owned specialty car dealerships.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Nokian Tyres to Support Flatrock Motorsports’ Park Expansion

The first phases of Flatrock Motorsports Park, which include a motor club, CIK karting track and real estate, are opening in 2024.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-tyres-dayton
Sentury Tire assumes control of AvanTech marketing and sales

Sentury Tire’s vision for the AvanTech TBR lineup includes all-position; trailer; closed-shoulder; open-shoulder; long haul; and mixed service.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
Toyo Tires, UFC renew partnership

This multi-year agreement will provide Toyo Tires with exposure in every UFC event held in the United States.

By Christian Hinton
ToyoTires_UFC_2023-1400
ZC Rubber celebrates 5G digital factory production

ZC Rubber said the new 5G digital factory fully utilizes digital technology and is dedicated to producing tire products.

By Christian Hinton
ZC-Rubber-5G-Factory-Ceremony-1400

Other Posts

The Alliance promotes JC Washbish to president

As president, Washbish will work with the Alliance board of directors on organizational directives, business development and industry relations.

By David Sickels
JC-Washbish_Alliance-President-1400
Sumitomo Rubber NA welcomes new director of IT

Prieto has 20+ years of IT experience, with exposure to various industries including warehouse operations, automotive marketing and healthcare.

By Christian Hinton
Greg-Prieto-Sumitomo-1400
Yokohama Rubber establishes dedicated Vietnam tire sales company

The new subsidiary has been engaged in the local production and sales of bias tires used on motorcycles, small trucks, industrial machinery and as spare tires for passenger cars.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Vietnam-Tire-Plant
ADD Group Awarded by Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco

The group was recognized in the areas of marketing excellence, and outstanding achievements in innovation, product launch and supply chain.

By Christian Hinton
ADD-Group-honored