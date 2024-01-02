ZC Rubber celebrates 5G digital factory production

ZC Rubber produced the first PCR tire at its newly built high-performance radial tire green 5G digital factory based in Qiantang District, Hangzhou in China. The ceremony was attended by Shen Jinrong, chairman of ZC Rubber, and the company’s top management. Upgraded to “Future Factory v2.0,” ZC Rubber said the new 5G digital factory fully utilizes digital technology and is dedicated to producing tire products, including the flagship series, EV tires, OE tires for both domestic and international markets.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) predicts the sales of new cars in China of 2024 will reach approximately 31 million units, a 3% increase. It also predicts EV cars including BEV and HEV selling 11.5 million units, achieving 20% growth. ZC Rubber said its 5G factory will be ready for the demand increase.

The launch of the 5G digital factory marks a new opportunity and starting point for ZC Rubber, the company explained.

“We are committed to enhancing product competitiveness, safety, and added value, leading the company towards becoming a world-leading tire company with higher standards,” ZC Rubber said.