ZC Rubber Launches Online Showrooms

Tire Review Staff

ZC Rubber is launching an online VR Showroom for the official websites of its tire brands Westlake, Goodride, and Arisun, bringing a new virtual online experience with more than 50 of its tire products.

The 360-degree VR experience will allow users to experience each virtual tire up close. Additionally, users can learn more through introduction videos and product descriptions.

The VR Showroom will exhibit three types of tires, consumer (PCR/LTR) tires, commercial truck (TBR) tires, and OTR tires displayed in series according to different scenarios.

Users will also experience the history and culture of ZC Rubber.

Beginning Jan. 15, users can experience the VR Showroom from their smartphone, tablets, and computers by visiting the official websites of Westlake, Goodride, and Arisun.

