ZC Rubber Gives Vision for Digital Innovation at Conference

With the theme of “Innovate into The Great Future,” ZC Rubber recently held its China Distributors Conference, focusing on the achievements of 2020 and a vision for digital innovation.

Shen Jinrong, chairman of ZC Rubber Group, shared ZC Rubber’s plans for the next five years, and emphasized technological advances in three sectors.

“At present, the design and manufacturing capacity of our truck and bus radial tires can be compared with the world’s advanced level. As for passenger car tires, I am confident to say that the newly launched Flagship Series was built on our scientific research achievement in recent years, and its performance can reach or even exceed that of some top brand products,” he said.

Jinrong said ZC Rubber will have new plants in China and Thailand entering various production stages, and plans to establish a second overseas plant. The “Future Factory,” to be built in Hangzhou, is a government model project, aiming to accelerate its digital transformation. Also entering the project are China’s well-known companies Alibaba and Hikvision, he said.

Jinrong said that ZC Rubber plans to build the “ZC Rubber Digital Brain” in the next five years, a smart network platform linking manufacturing, supply chain, equipment, channels, services, users and marketing activities to achieve overall industrial digitalization.

He also told distributors that the ZC Rubber TBR Research Center will focus on building the “Flagship Series” truck and bus radial tires in 2021, following this year’s domestic launch of the Flagship Series passenger car tires.