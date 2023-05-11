Yokohama Tire and Electrify Expo Partner on EV Section

Yokohama Tire announced it has been named presenting sponsor of Electrify Showoff Driven by Yokohama. The company said Electrify Showoff is the special new section devoted to the next generation of car culture and customization trends during Electrify Expo which kicks off its seven-city tour May 19-21 in Long Beach, California.

Yokohama, which will have a display in the Showoff section, says it will showcase to attendees how its tires can be used on EVs, from daily drivers to motorsports.

Later this year, Yokohama says it is planning to introduce an ultra high-performance all-season tire, specifically targeted for EVs, and has developed EV-specific race tires for Nitrocross’ Group E class. Additionally, the brand will be returning to Pikes Peak this year, partnering with Unplugged Performance and the Tesla Model S Plaid.

Yokohama said it will have various EV motorsports vehicles and special EV builds on display at different Electrify Expos. At Long Beach, Yokohama will feature in its booth the modified electric VW ID4 AWD, which competed in the Rebelle Rally, along with the all-electric, 1055 horsepower, four-motor, four-wheel-drive FC1-X Nitrocross car and the Pikes Peak-raced 2018 Evasive Tesla Model 3.