Connect with us
yokohama 504c commercial tire

Commercial Tires

Yokohama Tire Releases All-Position Radial Tire

The 504C replaces Yokohama’s MY507 and is available now in sizes 11R22.5 (H) and 11R24.5 (H).
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Yokohama Tire has rolled out a new all-position radial tire, the 504C.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi, the 504C is engineered with a sturdy undertread to handle the punishment of on- and off-highway applications. The 504C replaces Yokohama’s MY507 and is available now in sizes 11R22.5 (H) and 11R24.5 (H).

“The 504C is the tire for jobs that go beyond where the pavement ends,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial and OTR product planning. “With improved retreadability and longer overall casing life, it’s the perfect performer for fleet owners.”

Yokohama says benefits of the 504C include:

  • Long tread life: A wide tread provides a more stable footprint for extended original tread life, improved traction, superb wet braking and easier retreadability.
  • Excellent wet traction: Three circumferential grooves with a deep center groove allow for better water evacuation throughout the original tread life.
  • Outstanding retreadability: The wide casing makes the 504C so retreadable and it’s backed by a six-year, three-retread casing warranty.
  • Tough, durable construction: This comes from several engineering elements, such as the funnel-shaped step grooves that prevent stone drilling from damaging the casing, and the high-strength belt construction that protects against rust and stone penetration while minimizing heat generation. In addition, an advanced compound supplies cut and chip resistance without sacrificing wear performance.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Toyo Tire Releases NanoEnergy M671 Drive Tire

The Never-Ending Quest to Improve Fuel Efficiency

Continental Releases New 19.5-in. Commercial Tires

Nokian Releases Hakkapeliitta Truck E2 Drive Tire

Advertisement

on

Yokohama Tire Releases All-Position Radial Tire

on

Cosmo Tires Introduces New Commercial Tires

on

Bridgestone Releases Firestone FD692 Drive Tire

on

Hankook Releases SmartCity AU04 for City Buses
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance
Contact: Dan RadarPhone: 210-492-4868Fax: 210-492-4890
2706 Treble Creek, San Antonio TX 78258
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Truck Tires: Rules & Regulations

Make the Right Call: Selecting the Right Valve Stem Not as Easy as It Seems

Commercial Tires

Replacing Wheels and Drums

How Long Do Truck Tires Last?
Connect