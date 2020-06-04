Yokohama Tire Releases All-Position Radial Tire

Yokohama Tire has rolled out a new all-position radial tire, the 504C.
Manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi, the 504C is engineered with a sturdy undertread to handle the punishment of on- and off-highway applications. The 504C replaces Yokohama’s MY507 and is available now in sizes 11R22.5 (H) and 11R24.5 (H).
“The 504C is the tire for jobs that go beyond where the pavement ends,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial and OTR product planning. “With improved retreadability and longer overall casing life, it’s the perfect performer for fleet owners.”
Yokohama says benefits of the 504C include:
- Long tread life: A wide tread provides a more stable footprint for extended original tread life, improved traction, superb wet braking and easier retreadability.
- Excellent wet traction: Three circumferential grooves with a deep center groove allow for better water evacuation throughout the original tread life.
- Outstanding retreadability: The wide casing makes the 504C so retreadable and it’s backed by a six-year, three-retread casing warranty.
- Tough, durable construction: This comes from several engineering elements, such as the funnel-shaped step grooves that prevent stone drilling from damaging the casing, and the high-strength belt construction that protects against rust and stone penetration while minimizing heat generation. In addition, an advanced compound supplies cut and chip resistance without sacrificing wear performance.