Yokohama Tire Releases All-Position Radial Tire

Yokohama Tire has rolled out a new all-position radial tire, the 504C.

Manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi, the 504C is engineered with a sturdy undertread to handle the punishment of on- and off-highway applications. The 504C replaces Yokohama’s MY507 and is available now in sizes 11R22.5 (H) and 11R24.5 (H).

“The 504C is the tire for jobs that go beyond where the pavement ends,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial and OTR product planning. “With improved retreadability and longer overall casing life, it’s the perfect performer for fleet owners.”

Yokohama says benefits of the 504C include: