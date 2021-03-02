New GT Radial Commercial Truck Tires Rolled Out in the U.S.

A lineup of next-generation GT Radial commercial truck tires is being rolled out in the U.S., including “Cross Regional” and “Cross Urban” products designed for fleets that perform a combination of long haul, regional and urban runs.

GT Radial commercial tires, including 11 tread patterns and 29 SKUs, are available now to U.S. tire dealers. Nine of these tread patterns are detailed below; the other two will be detailed by the company at a later date.

The GT Radial Cross Regional tires (GSR135FE, GDR335FE and GTR750FE) are SmartWay-verified with optimized tread wear for combined regional and long-haul operations; typically, 70-80% on highways and 20-30% on regional roads, the company says.

Included in the Cross Regional category are:

GSR135FE steer/all-position tire in the 11R22.5 16PR, 295/75R22.5 16PR, 255/70R22.5 16PR, 11R24.5 16 PR, and 285/75R24.5 16PR sizes.

GDR33FE closed-shoulder drive tire in the 11R22.5 16PR, 295/75R22.5 16PR, 11R24.5 16 PR, and 285/75R24.5 16PR sizes.

GDR688 open-shoulder drive tire in 11R22.5 16PR, 295/75R22.5 16PR, 1124.5 16PR and 285/75R24.5 16PR sizes.

GTR750 FE trailer tire in the 11R22.5 16PR, 295/75R22.5 16PR, 11R24.5 16 PR, and 285/75R24.5 16PR sizes.

GTR955 trailer tire in the 215/75R17.5 16 PR and 235/75R17.5 16 PR sizes.

The GT Radial Cross Urban products are designed for mixed regional and urban operations, the company says, adding the tread patterns are designed to deliver outstanding traction, while the sidewall construction and compounding were developed to combat high scrub rates.