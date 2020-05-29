Yokohama’s Virginia Tire Plant Set to Reopen

Yokohama Corporation of North America ’s (YCNA) consumer tire plant in Salem, Virginia is set to reopen on June 1.

Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia (YTMV) was closed as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

As the factory reopens, YTMV says it has implemented several new safety procedures and protocols. All are based on the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as from local authorities.

Several preventative measures are also in effect at all Yokohama facilities, the company says, including Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi, a commercial truck tire plant in West Point, Mississippi, which also recently reopened.