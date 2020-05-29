Connect with us

News

Yokohama’s Virginia Tire Plant Set to Reopen

Tire Review Staff

on

Yokohama Corporation of North America’s (YCNA) consumer tire plant in Salem, Virginia is set to reopen on June 1.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia (YTMV) was closed as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

As the factory reopens, YTMV says it has implemented several new safety procedures and protocols. All are based on the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as from local authorities.

Several preventative measures are also in effect at all Yokohama facilities, the company says, including Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi, a commercial truck tire plant in West Point, Mississippi, which also recently reopened.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

CITEXPO Postponed Until August 2021

Michelin High Marks in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction

BKT Designs New Website

Tire Source Spotlighted on QVC, HSN, Zulily

Advertisement

on

Yokohama's Virginia Tire Plant Set to Reopen

on

Monro Reports Record Sales in 2020 Fiscal Year

on

Nokian Tyres PLC Appoints New President and CEO

on

Yokohama Posts 90.4% Operating Profit Loss in Q1
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Own a Car Fresno

Own a Car Fresno
Contact: jamil alashkarPhone: 5594353600
5788 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, Fresno CA 93710
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect