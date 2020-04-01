Connect with us

Yokohama Tire Spring Rebate Runs Through April 30

From now through April 30, consumers can earn up to $100 in the form of a Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or a Visa Virtual Account after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires, as part of Yokohama Tire’s annual spring rebate promotion.

“The spring rebate is a great promotion for consumers because it includes a variety of products from our Avid, Geolandar and Advan lines,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing. “It features all of our Geolandar tires, including the brand-new Geolandar G058, which is designed for crossovers, smaller SUVs and minivans, as well as the award-winning Geolandar X-AT, an extreme all-terrain tire made for pickup trucks, SUVs and Jeeps.”

Other tires included in the spring rebate are the Advan Apex, an ultra high-performance tire that has fitments for a large selection of sports cars, high-end performance vehicles and American muscle cars; and the Avid Ascend LX, an all-season premium touring tire for mainstream passenger cars, minivans and crossovers.

Tires featured in the spring rebate promotion include:

Yokohama-Consumer-Tires-Spring-Rebate

$100 Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or Visa Virtual Account:

  • Advan Apex
  • Geolandar X-MT

$80 Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or Visa Virtual Account:

  • Geolandar M/T G003
  • Geolandar X-AT
  • Geolandar X-CV

$60 Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or Visa Virtual Account:

  • Advan Sport A/S+
  • Avid Ascend GT
  • Avid Ascend LX
  • Geolandar A/T G015
  • Geolandar C/V G058
  • Geolandar G055
  • Geolandar H/T G056

The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers. Details of the promotion can be found at https://yokohamatire.com/promotions.

