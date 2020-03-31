Yokohama Tire Launches New Geolandar CV G058

Yokohama Tire has released the new Geolandar CV G058 for drivers of crossovers, smaller SUVs and minivans.
The H- and V-rated G058, which is engineered specifically for those vehicles, goes on sale April 1 in 33 sizes, ranging from 16- to 20-inch fitments.
“With its exceptional wet and winter grip, the long-lasting Geolandar CV G058 is designed to provide true all-season confidence, no matter the weather,” said Bob Abram, Yokohama’s senior manager of product planning. “Plus, it’s backed by Yokohama’s impressive 65,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.”
The company says other benefits of the tire include:
- Wet traction: Yokohama’s new CV2 compound works in tandem with the serrated outer groove design to improve braking and traction in wet conditions and without compromising treadwear.
- Winter traction: Hundreds of 2D/3D combination sipes create biting edges to handle slick winter roads.
- Long treadlife: An optimized contact patch ensures even weight distribution for improved comfort and long-lasting wear.
- A quiet ride: A distinctive multi-pitch tread pattern reduces road noise.