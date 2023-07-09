 Yokohama Tire Wins Overall Title at Pikes Peak

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Yokohama Tire Wins Overall Title at Pikes Peak

Yokohama Tire and driver Robin Shute win the Overall Title at the 101st Pikes Peak Hill Climb for the second straight year.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Robin-Shute-Pikes-Peak-win

Yokohama Tire and Robin Shute claimed the second straight overall title (and third in the last four years) at the 101st Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Piloting his 2018 Wolf GB08 TSC-FS fitted with specially produced Yokohama Advan tires, Shute posted a winning time of 8:40.080 in the Unlimited division. As they did last year, Yokohama drivers performed well, tallying five division wins, 10 podium finishes and five of the top 10 overall finishers in the 12.42.-mile legendary “Race to the Clouds” at Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Related Articles

“Last year was a tough act to follow but Robin was once again a winner and Tanner, Codie and David all came through,” said Drew Dayton, Yokohama’s senior product planning manager, consumer tires. “Hats off to them, their crews and all our drivers who showed what our Advan tires can do in challenging conditions.”

You May Also Like

Discount-Tire_North_Dakota_Store_Photo-1400
Latin-Tyre-Expo
Fitzgerald Kenda
Kumho-TCR-World-Tour
News

Chapel Hill Tire Gives Oil Changes to Teachers

The company distributed 5,000 complimentary oil change gift cards.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400

Chapel Hill Tire distributed over 5,000 gift cards for complimentary oil changes to teachers in Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Raleigh, Durham, Apex and Cary schools. The company said this endeavor aimed to express appreciation for the dedication and hard work of educators within the community.

"Chapel Hill Tire deeply values the incredible work performed by teachers each day, shaping the lives of our community's youth. We are committed to supporting and recognizing their dedication," said Marc Pons, president of Chapel Hill Tire.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Michelin ONCall Records 2.5M Breakdown Events

The company’s emergency roadside service program began in 2009.

By Christian Hinton
Traffic-cone-stock
Marangoni Nominated for Multiple Awards at Recircle Awards 2023

Marangoni announced it was selected as a finalist in six categories at Recircle Awards 2023.

By Christian Hinton
GT Radial Secures Podium Finish in Formula Drift

The next race will be July 15 in St. Louis, MO.

By Christian Hinton
GT-Radial Formula-DRIFT
Bridgestone, Tight End University Partner on Youth Literacy

Bridgestone and TEU donated $50,000 to support literacy initiatives in four participating organizations and schools.

By Christian Hinton
Greg-Olsen,-Travis-Kelce,-George-Kittle-and-Marko-Ibrahim-at-TEU-Summit

Other Posts

Using Race Tires as a Proving Ground & Selling Tool  

Giti Tire USA’s director of tire development and product marketing talks race tire technology and GT Radial’s Formula Drift partnership.

By Madeleine Winer
Anyline Promotes Education During National Tire Safety Week

Anyline collaborates with U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association to promote tire safety.

By Christian Hinton
NTSW-Anyline
Yokohama Tire Releases Educational Video Series During National Tire Safety Week

The tire tips video series is hosted by veteran racer Tanner Foust.

By Christian Hinton
Tanner-Foust-host-of-Yokohama-Tire-Tips-video-series
Kenda Tires Introduces Klever M/T2 Tire

The Klever M/T2 and R/T true red-letter tires will be featured in short course off-road and desert racing series across the country.

By Christian Hinton
Kenda-Racing