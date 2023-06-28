Yokohama Tire Releases Educational Video Series During National Tire Safety Week

Yokohama Tire announced six new “Tire Tips” videos, hosted by veteran racer and Team Yokohama member Tanner Foust. The videos were released in conjunction with the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s National Tire Safety Week initiative.

The company said the 30-second to one-minute videos explain to consumers various aspects of tire safety and care. The videos can be found on Yokohama’s social media channels and will be posted to Yokohama’s website under Tires 101.

“We believe having a motorsports vet like Tanner explain to viewers the importance of tires and tire safety in an amusing, easy-to-follow format will really help get the message across,” Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing, said. “Tires influence the braking, steering, comfort, handling, safety and fuel efficiency of the vehicle, and they are also the only parts that actually touch the road.”