Yokohama Tire Renews Nitrocross Sponsorship

Yokohama Tire is back as the official tire supplier of Nitrocross. The manufacturers Advan race tires will be the exclusive spec tires for the premier Group E Nitrocross class.

The six-city, 10-round, race series is headlined by the Group E class, which features an electric race car, the FC1-X. Nitrocross events integrate jumps with banked turns on a variety of track surfaces all in a single lap.

“For the 2023-2024 season, the Group E class will run a specially developed Advan A005 slick tire,” said Patricia Wall, Yokohama’s motorsports manager. “It was designed to withstand the huge amount of torque applied by the 1055 horsepower, all-wheel-drive FC1-X. The tires will feature blue tire stickers signifying the tire is E+, part of our line intended for electric vehicle use.”