The Yokohama Rubber Co., will supply its Geolandar X-CV tires as original equipment (OE) to Mazda Motor Corporation for use on the automaker’s new crossover SUV, the Mazda CX-90. The CX-90 is being fitted with 265/55R19 109V size tires.

The Mazda CX-90 represents Mazda’s new flagship model, and it will be launched primarily in North America. Based on the “For the Voyage of your Life” concept, Mazda said the CX-90 offers comfort, functionality and safety performance.