Former Yokohama Tire Executive Jim MacMaster Passes Away

Jim MacMaster, Yokohama Tires’ former executive vice president and chief operating officer, passed away on June 14. He was 75.

MacMaster, who spent 39 years in the tire industry, retired from Yokohama in 2010 after 30 years with the company. He also served as chairman of the Rubber Manufacturers Association from 2007-2009. MacMaster was also on the board of directors at Lehigh Technologies in Georgia since 2014, the company says. “We are saddened by the news of Jim’s passing. He was a great leader, friend and mentor to many in the industry,” said Andrew Briggs, Yokohama’s vice president of marketing, who worked under MacMaster. “On behalf of everybody at Yokohama, we are proud and honored to have worked with Jim. Our sincerest condolences go out to his wife Teri, their children and grandchildren. Jim was an inspiration and will be sorely missed.”

MacMaster began his career with a three-year stint in the Navy, followed by work in the defense and computer industries. He then spent 10 years on the manufacturing and dealer side of the tire business, before joining Yokohama in January 1981. MacMaster held nearly every leadership position at Yokohama, and was promoted to EVP/COO in 2009. “Jim has been the foundation and the face of our company,” said then Yokohama President and CEO Takao Oishi at MacMaster’s retirement. “The tire industry has been home for most of my adult life,” MacMaster said when he retired. “The terms ‘team’ and ‘relationships’ are often overused, but our team at Yokohama has taken this company from lean years to prosperity. I want to thank everybody for their dedication and support. I have been privileged to watch careers and families grow and I am so proud of our associates. I have also been very fortunate to have wonderful relationships with our customers, our marketing partners and industry leaders. My time at Yokohama was full of so many favorite memories.”

