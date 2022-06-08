Connect with us

Tire

Yokohama Debuts New Motorsports Tire, the ADVAN A055

Yokohama Tire has added a new motorsports tire to its lineup, the ADVAN A055.

Yokohama says highlights of the A055 include:

  • Maximum grip is achieved by an advanced motorsports compound that provides outstanding dry grip for extreme cornering, braking and acceleration on the track. Also, symmetric alternating twin grooves maximize the contact patch to increase dry track performance.
  • Ultimate handling comes from the motorsports construction which features an ultra-high turn up that increases stiffness for enhanced cornering.
  • Consistent performance is produced by a rounded profile which quickly transitions from straight-line sprints to high-speed cornering for predictable handling.
  •  Race ready tires thanks to the optimized tread depth and design which eliminates the need for shaving.  

