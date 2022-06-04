Yokohama Rubber Provides Tires to Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. announced that its U.S. subsidiary Yokohama Tire Corporation will be supplying Yokohama tires to about 18 cars competing in the 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb to be held in Colorado on June 26. The supplied tires will include the first provision of Yokohama ADVAN A052 street sports tires made from sustainable materials.

These ADVAN A052 tires have achieved a high recyclable material content as the petroleum-derived butadiene rubber previously used in the sidewall, the part of the tire that changes shape the most when the vehicle is moving has been replaced by biomass-derived butadiene rubber, the company says. Yokohama says the climb will arm the company with new knowledge about the tires’ performance in harsh hill-climb conditions and further accelerate the company’s development of technologies that will reduce tires’ burden on the environment.