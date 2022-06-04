Connect with us

News

Yokohama Rubber Provides Tires to Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Advertisement
Avatar

on

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. announced that its U.S. subsidiary Yokohama Tire Corporation will be supplying Yokohama tires to about 18 cars competing in the 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb to be held in Colorado on June 26. The supplied tires will include the first provision of Yokohama ADVAN A052 street sports tires made from sustainable materials.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

These ADVAN A052 tires have achieved a high recyclable material content as the petroleum-derived butadiene rubber previously used in the sidewall, the part of the tire that changes shape the most when the vehicle is moving has been replaced by biomass-derived butadiene rubber, the company says. Yokohama says the climb will arm the company with new knowledge about the tires’ performance in harsh hill-climb conditions and further accelerate the company’s development of technologies that will reduce tires’ burden on the environment.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: ESCO Introduces New Commercial Truck Tools, Accessories

News: USTMA Supports Decision To List 6PPD As A Priority Product

News: Dunlop’s Grandtrek AT25 is OE on South Africa’s Isuzu D-Max

News: BKT, LaLiga Continue Sports Partnership

Advertisement

on

Yokohama Rubber Provides Tires to Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

on

Vredestein Brand Enters 1000 Miglia With 1955 Porsche

on

AAPEX 2022 Announces Repair Shop HQ Onsite Training

on

Myers Industries Acquires Mohawk Rubber Sales Of New England Inc.
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Commercial Tires: New Commercial Truck Tires Highlight Yokohama’s TMC Booth

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

American Business Mngmt.Systems

American Business Mngmt.Systems
Phone: 877-470-2267Fax: 435-753-5705
895 N Main St., Logan UT 84321
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

ATD to Acquire Monro, Inc.’s Tires Now Distribution Assets
Goodyear-HQ-Akron-Innovation-Center Goodyear-HQ-Akron-Innovation-Center

News

Goodyear Delivers Highest-Revenue Q1 in 10 Years
Sailun Tire Americas wet slalom Sailun Tire Americas wet slalom

News

Sailun Tire Americas Looks to Prove Quality in Tier 4 Segment

News

Bridgestone Launches First Tire for EV Buses
Connect
Tire Review Magazine