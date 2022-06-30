Connect with us

News

Yokohama Rubber Begins Testing Tire Service for Taxi Companies

Advertisement
Avatar

on

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., has begun practical testing of its tire air pressure remote access System as a tire solution service for taxi companies. The testing began in May and is being conducted together with the company’s tire sales subsidiary Yokohama Tire Japan Co., Ltd., and with the cooperation of Kyoto Taxi Co., Ltd., and Koshin Taxi Co.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The TPRS test is being conducted using tire air-pressure sensors developed by Yokohama Rubber attached to the inner surface of tires mounted on taxis operated by the two companies in Kyoto Prefecture and surrounding areas, the company says.

The testing seeks to verify the effect of TPRS and the air pressure sensors attached to tires’ inner surface, which Yokohama Rubber says was developed as part of its response to changes in the automobile industry, such as CASE and MaaS. TPRS and the air-pressure sensors attached to tires’ inner surfaces enable car fleet operators and Yokohama Rubber service staff to remotely monitor tire air pressure, temperature, and vehicle location.

Advertisement

The system greatly reduces the time spent checking tires at the start of each day and records air-pressure data, the company says. It enables early detection of slow punctures that cause gradual air leakage. It also contributes to proper tire maintenance, helps prevent inspection irregularities, and improves fuel efficiency by maintaining proper air pressure, the company says. In addition, Yokohama says the system’s ability to detect tire abnormalities in real-time can help prevent accidents. Detection data is transmitted to a cloud server, enabling the taxi company’s fleet managers and Yokohama Rubber’s sales offices to monitor tire air pressure. An alarm device installed in the taxi operator’s office will notify the fleet manager when air pressure falls to a level that will reduce fuel efficiency or indicates a possible slow puncture.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Executive Interviews: How Indycar Tire Production is Leading the Sustainability Charge

News: Toyo Tire U.S.A to Increase Dealer Prices on Select Tire Patterns

News: Bridgestone, Dow Partner on Recyclable Tire Sealant Technology

News: Continental Intensifies Climate Change Mitigation with Action Program

Advertisement

on

Yokohama Rubber Begins Testing Tire Service for Taxi Companies

on

What TIA Is Watching In Washington

on

Pirelli Talks EV Tires for the Aftermarket, Investing in North America

on

Hankook Tire America President to Step Down July 1
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Service: The Brake Pad Copper Controversy

Service: The Evolution of Battery, Starting System & Diagnostic Tools

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Arnott Inc.

Arnott Inc.
Contact: Doug TaylorPhone: 321-868-3016Fax: 321-868-3703
100 Sea Ray Dr., Merritt Island FL 32953
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear Vows Integrated Product Portfolio with Cooper by 2023
Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain G159 Tires

People

TireHub Hires Grant Dismore as Vice President of Operations

News

Pirelli Doubles OE Efforts on Electric, Hybrid Plug-In Cars
Connect
Tire Review Magazine