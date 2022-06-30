Yokohama Rubber Begins Testing Tire Service for Taxi Companies

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., has begun practical testing of its tire air pressure remote access System as a tire solution service for taxi companies. The testing began in May and is being conducted together with the company’s tire sales subsidiary Yokohama Tire Japan Co., Ltd., and with the cooperation of Kyoto Taxi Co., Ltd., and Koshin Taxi Co.
The TPRS test is being conducted using tire air-pressure sensors developed by Yokohama Rubber attached to the inner surface of tires mounted on taxis operated by the two companies in Kyoto Prefecture and surrounding areas, the company says.
The testing seeks to verify the effect of TPRS and the air pressure sensors attached to tires’ inner surface, which Yokohama Rubber says was developed as part of its response to changes in the automobile industry, such as CASE and MaaS. TPRS and the air-pressure sensors attached to tires’ inner surfaces enable car fleet operators and Yokohama Rubber service staff to remotely monitor tire air pressure, temperature, and vehicle location.
The system greatly reduces the time spent checking tires at the start of each day and records air-pressure data, the company says. It enables early detection of slow punctures that cause gradual air leakage. It also contributes to proper tire maintenance, helps prevent inspection irregularities, and improves fuel efficiency by maintaining proper air pressure, the company says. In addition, Yokohama says the system’s ability to detect tire abnormalities in real-time can help prevent accidents. Detection data is transmitted to a cloud server, enabling the taxi company’s fleet managers and Yokohama Rubber’s sales offices to monitor tire air pressure. An alarm device installed in the taxi operator’s office will notify the fleet manager when air pressure falls to a level that will reduce fuel efficiency or indicates a possible slow puncture.