Yokohama Rubber to Supply OE Tires for the New Honda Odyssey

Yokohama Rubber is supplying its Advan dB V551 and Aspec A349 tires as original equipment (OE) for use on Honda Motor’s new minivan, Odyssey, which will be launched in Japan this month. The Odyssey is being equipped with the Advan dB V551 in the 225/50R18 95V size, and the Aspec A349 in the 215/60R17 96H size.

The Advan dB V551 is a premium comfort tire that achieves both advanced noise reduction and stability, Yokohama said, while the Aspec A349 is a summer tire for passenger cars.

Under Yokohama Rubber’s three-year (2021–2023) medium-term management plan, Yokohama Transformation 2023 (YX2023), the consumer tire business said it aims to maximize the sales ratios of high-value-added Yokohama tires, namely the global flagship Advan brand and more. One of the key initiatives under this strategy is expanding the adoption of Advan as OE on new cars.