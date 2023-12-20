 Yokohama Rubber to Supply OE Tires for the New Honda Odyssey

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Yokohama Rubber to Supply OE Tires for the New Honda Odyssey

The Odyssey is being equipped with the Advan dB V551 in the 225/50R18 95V size and the Aspec A349 in the 215/60R17 96H size.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-combo

Yokohama Rubber is supplying its Advan dB V551 and Aspec A349 tires as original equipment (OE) for use on Honda Motor’s new minivan, Odyssey, which will be launched in Japan this month. The Odyssey is being equipped with the Advan dB V551 in the 225/50R18 95V size, and the Aspec A349 in the 215/60R17 96H size.

Related Articles

The Advan dB V551 is a premium comfort tire that achieves both advanced noise reduction and stability, Yokohama said, while the Aspec A349 is a summer tire for passenger cars.

Under Yokohama Rubber’s three-year (2021–2023) medium-term management plan, Yokohama Transformation 2023 (YX2023), the consumer tire business said it aims to maximize the sales ratios of high-value-added Yokohama tires, namely the global flagship Advan brand and more. One of the key initiatives under this strategy is expanding the adoption of Advan as OE on new cars.

You May Also Like

Arch-Auto-Parts-New-Brooklyn-NY-location-1024x512-1
Bridgestone-ASE-MTotY
TechForce-Foundaion-awards
RNR-1400
News

Maxam Tire to Sponsor the National Tractor Pulling Championship

Hosted in the Pull Town Venue in Bowling Green, OH, the National Tractor Pulling Championship will be sponsored by Maxam Tire.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Maxam-tractor-pull-sponsor

Maxam Tire will be the title sponsor for the National Tractor Pulling Championship, hosted in the Pull Town Venue in Bowling Green, OH. As the title sponsor, Maxam said it brings its "commitment to excellence and innovation to the National Tractor Pulling Championship."

"We are thrilled to be the title sponsor for the National Tractor Pulling Championship," said Greg Gilland, VP of global agriculture at Maxam Tire. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our brand ethos of pushing beyond limit and achieving unparalleled performance. We look forward to this electrifying event and celebrating the relentless spirit of tractor-pulling enthusiasts."

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Nokian Tyres Joins the Tennessee Green Star Partnership

Nokian was recognized for recycling, solar power and other green initiatives at its U.S. Dayton, TN factory.

By Christian Hinton
TN-Green-Star-Partnership_Nokian-Tyres
ZC Rubber Partners with Arsenal Football Club

The company will have a marketing presence at all games played at Emirates Stadium for the next three years.

By Christian Hinton
ZC-Rubber_Arsenal
Turbo Wholesale Tires Partners with Kathy Ireland

Ireland will appear in promotional print and social media campaigns to generate greater awareness for Turbo brands.

By Christian Hinton
Kathy-Ireland-Turbo-Tires
Repairify, Autel Highlight Upcoming Partnership Releases

Repairify and Autel say they have partnered to enhance efficiency of repair shop workflow by integrating services together.

By Christian Hinton
Repairify---Autel-1400

Other Posts

Yokohama Launches Extreme Traction Tire for Fleets

The 907W tire, which replaces the SY767, carries the 3PMS symbol to keep fleets moving in winter conditions.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Tire-907W
CTDA Luncheon to Include Several Featured Guests

SEMA CEO and President Mike Spagnola, TIA CEO Dick Gust and President Keith Jarman, as well as CTDA’s president, will be there.

By Christian Hinton
CTDA-combo-1400
Hunter Engineering Updates Database for WinAlign

Hunter Engineering’s latest WinAlign update includes specs for 300+ new models, 660+ existing models and 450+ CodeLink applications.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-spec update
Kumho Tire Sees Sales Growth in 2023 Despite Slight Market Downturn

Kumho believes its four-pronged investment strategy will cement the company as the No. 1 Tier Two tire manufacturer.

By David Sickels
Kumho-Dealer-Meeting-Shawn-Denlein-1400