 Yokohama Rubber to Supply OE Tires for Porsche AG

Tires

The Porsche AG SUV will utilize Yokohama Rubber's Advan V35 tires as OE.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Adva-V35

The Yokohama Rubber Co. said it is supplying its Advan V35 tires as original equipment (OE) to Porsche AG for use on the automaker’s facelift model of the Cayenne premium SUV, which is sold worldwide. The tire sizes are 285/40R22 110V for the front and 315/35R22 111V for rear. The Cayenne SUVs are also being fitted with Advan Sport V107 ultra-high performance tires.

The Advan V35 is an ultra-high performance tire from Yokohama Rubber’s global flagship tire brand, the Advan series. Developed to ensure a safe driving experience on a wide range of road conditions from dry to wet or snowy, Yokohama said it bears the “M+S (mud & snow)” marking on its sidewall.

Developed in collaboration with Porsche, the tread pattern of the original equipped tire was specially tuned to achieve improved snow performance while also maintaining a high level of rolling resistance, Yokohama said. The “NC0” mark on the side of each tire indicates Porsche’s approval.

